Run what you want, whenever you want

Lingon can start an app, a script or run a command automatically whenever you want it to. You can schedule it to run at a specific time, regularly or when something special happens.

Lingon can also make sure that an app or a script automatically restarts if it crashes.

It has many new features like running jobs as root and on multiple dates, it can also monitor all jobs in the background and show a notification when something changes. It is now even easier to use yet much more powerful.